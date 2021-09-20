MSNBC guest: droning innocents shows the ‘rightness and correctness’ of Biden’s actions

















If you are an MSNBC host named Rick Stengel, you think that droning 10 innocent civilians, 7 of whom are children, confirms the “rightness and correctness” of Biden’s approach to Afghanistan, i.e., leaving.

It doesn’t take a thing away from drone warfare in his mind. It confirms that too. They had a short time to act and basically did the right thing.

Someone sitting in front of a computer screen with a joystick in Florida is how they want to attack people. They have no eyes or ears on the ground which means they won’t be accurate.

Watch:

MSNBC’s Rick @Stengel: Biden accidentally droning 10 innocent civilians “just confirms the rightness and correctness” of his approach to Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/iaR7NpeNCW — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 20, 2021

