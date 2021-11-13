WOKES Blast Judge Schroeder for Fake Racism & Patriotism

















A Columbia professor has accused the Kyle Rittenhouse Judge, Bruce Schroeder, of using “racist stereotypes” because he joked about Asian food for lunch possibly delayed by the supply-chain crunch.

Uh, what?

Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Schroeder said: “I hope the Asian food isn’t coming… isn’t on one of those boats from Long Beach Harbor.”

That’s a 100% non-racist joke, but not to the WOKES trying to eliminate free speech.

Schroeder was referencing the long lines of supply ships waiting to dock at Long Beach Harbor.

Lung Family Professor of Asian American Studies and Professor of History at Columbia University Mae Ngai said: “All I can say is, Ugh. Old racist stereotypes die hard.”

Is she for real? What stereotype?

BLM Nut Weighs In

Civil rights activist, a Black Lives Matter radical who thinks looting by Blacks is okay, DeRay Mckesson reacted in outrage, saying: “It’s pretty clear that this man should not be the judge of anything.”

Outrage? Is anyone sick of the outraged class yet?

Mr. Yang, Snowflake

While John Yang, president and executive director of Asian Americans Advancing Justice, said: “It harms our community and puts us in the crosshairs of microaggressions as well as actual physical violence.”

“Seriously, this remark can only be seen as a joke at the expense of Asians/Asian Americans. During a trial that clearly has race implications, no less. Definitely, not okay.

‘This is a great illustration of how Asian Americans are not immune from racial bias and discrimination in our criminal justice system,” Yang said.

Bias? Race implications? NOOOOoooooo…, it does not. He referred to a supply chain problem from the Asian continent exacerbated by our problems, and he was not insulting anyone.

Microaggressions per se are a clever tactic to destroy our right to free speech. That’s all they are.

The only people Mr. Yang should worry about are the not-white supremacists who regularly beat the Asians up, primarily in New York City and California.

Yang added, “Maybe I’m supposed to applaud him for not saying ‘Oriental food.’”

I still haven’t figured out what’s wrong with the word ‘Oriental.’ Does anyone know?

Gollum Speaks

Meanwhile, Eric Feigl-Ding, a health economist and fellow at the Federation of American Scientists, said: “Racist, methinks, the judge, is… What a complete joke and circus this #KyleRittenhouseTrial now is.”

He added: “And yes, it is RACIST. The boats in the harbor are majority boats from Asia. And he said Asian food – which further connects the Asian boats. It’s racist, c’mon.”

Ah, c’mon, man, or should I call Eric Feigl-Ding, Gollum, the swamp creature he’s paraphrasing? Methinks I should.

Patriotism Is Out!

Schroeder faced backlash for asking for “a round of applause to the people who’ve served our country” on Veterans Day.

Oh, horrors, appreciating our veterans on Veterans Day made some WOKES faint somewhere.

Judge Schroeder asked if any of the jurors or others in the courtroom had served. Only one person indicated he had: The man about to testify in support of Rittenhouse’s defense.

“What branch?” Schroeder asked use-of-force expert John Black.

“Army, sir,” Black said.

“I think we give a round of applause to the people who’ve served our country,” Schroeder said, leading the room, including jurors in clapping.

Black then took the stand, testifying that less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester fired a shot in the air and Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle.

Some trial observers felt Schroeder’s opening was a mistake that could have swayed jurors’ opinion of a defense witness at the expense of prosecutors’ already shaky case.

But other watchers shrugged it off, suggesting prosecutors were best served letting the moment pass without objection.

Steven Wright, a professor at the University of Wisconsin School of Law, characterized the moment as a mistake.

Schroeder making Black’s military service clear to the jury risked making him more credible in their eyes, Wright said.

Schroeder, who wore a tie Thursday decorated with American flags and whose phone ringtone heard in court was the Lee Greenwood ode to patriotism ‘God Bless the U.S.A.,’ has singled out veterans before.

How terrible it must be for WOKES and WOKE media to think of a judge as, God forbid, patriotic and appreciative of our men and women who serve this country.

