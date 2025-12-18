Women and Girls Are No Longer Safe in the UK

Criminal asylum-seeking sex attackers have preyed on vulnerable women since arriving in the UK by small boats. The map in the Daily Mail shows that these monsters are all over Britain.

The map demonstrates starkly that these offenders and their trail of misery are spread all around the country. Bigger cities and towns bear the brunt of their criminal behavior.

Richard Tice, Deputy Leader of Reform UK, claimed that the figures could be even higher. The immigration status of defendants is only revealed after conviction.

Mr. Tice pointed to the Leamington Spa case, saying, “At first, the authorities just said it was carried out by two 17-year-old boys. Vital information is being suppressed.”

He added, “Many of these migrants come from countries where women and girls are treated as second-class citizens, and there is deep misogyny. It’s part of their culture.”

“The safety of British women and girls is at risk. There’s a cauldron of rage bubbling throughout the country over this. There’s no doubt that certain cultures are more prone to carrying out sexual assaults.”

“All foreign criminals should be immediately deported. It needs to be made clear: don’t break into our country and don’t assault, rape, or leer at British women.”

Last week the Daily Mail revealed how people smuggling gangs are using footage of innocent young British women to encourage men from North Africa and the Middle East who might be attracted to them to attempt to sneak into the UK.

Just think, the elites brought these monsters in, and they are trying to hide the extent of the damage.

The Rape Capital of Europe

The shocking map of Britain that reveals the true scale of sex crimes by illegal migrants https://t.co/zzMyPJzG6G — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) December 16, 2025

🚨NEWS: The UK is now the rape capital of Europe This is a national emergency [@RestoreBritain_ ] pic.twitter.com/ADaL3yyZ9o — Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) December 17, 2025

UK rapes have increased DRAMATICALLY since 2014.

In the UK, rape offenses have significantly increased, peaking at 71,667 in 2024/25. This represents a dramatic rise from just over 16,000 offenses in 2012/13. The increase in reported offenses is attributed to better reporting practices and a growing willingness of victims to come forward.

Additionally, only 2.7% of reported cases result in charges, indicating a persistent issue with underreporting and low conviction rates. The overall trend shows a significant rise in sexual offenses, with 55,685 recorded in 2020/21 and 71,667 in 2024/25.

There is no mention of the massive influx of men from rapey cultures in a cursory review of outlets listing the causes.

The Stats