President Trump’s Ronald Reagan-Worthy Speech in 19 Minutes

Newt Gingrich said President Trump gave a speech worthy of Ronald Reagan, packed into only 19 minutes.

Since President Trump took over, 100% of jobs have gone to American citizens. The charts below are noteworthy and might surprise you with the change in affordability under President Trump.

This is also noteworthy: the military will receive a $1776 non-taxable bonus.

Tucker Carlson told his audience that he heard President Trump was going to tell Americans he was declaring war. President Trump gave that impression, which is why the major networks carried it. He kept it to 19 minutes and managed to incorporate a great deal of information within that time. The war speech became a media faceplant with no mention of Venezuela.

The Truth About Affordability

Responses From the Right & Middle

.@SenJohnBarrasso on @POTUS‘ address to the nation: “We have reversed the direction of this country dramatically.” pic.twitter.com/9duskwlGfR — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

.@POTUS: Soon, we will host the World Cup, the Olympics, and most importantly, we will celebrate the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. When the world looks at us next year, let them see a nation that is LOYAL to its citizens, FAITHFUL to its workers,… pic.twitter.com/Bz8XoaGwq4 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

.@AnnaKelly47: “We think the speech was a success because @POTUS‘ agenda, as he very articulately laid out tonight, has been a success… inflation under Biden hit 9%, now we are at a 2.5% annualized rate.” pic.twitter.com/wXsKqTf6hT — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

Newt Gingrich said it was a 19-minute speech worthy of Ronald Reagan.

Newt Gingrich: To watch president trump give a 19-minute disciplined speech that covered that many facts was worthy of Ronald Reagan.

pic.twitter.com/g483ljtJyg — Lucas Sanders 💙🗳️🌊💪🌈🚺🟧 (@LucasSa56947288) December 18, 2025

Responses from the Left

This evening, @POTUS announced Warrior Dividends for our great service members — a $1,776 non-taxable lump sum payment, being sent out in time for Christmas. Democrats react: That’s not even that much money! Total clowns. pic.twitter.com/94ZPyZ9tzA — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025

.@PeterAlexander‘s TDS has rendered him completely incapable of objective reporting. In his addled mind, bonuses for 1.45 million active duty service members is “political” and just one of @POTUS‘s “grievances.” What a loser. pic.twitter.com/G6ue2URFtu — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) December 18, 2025