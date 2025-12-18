President Trump’s Ronald Reagan-Worthy Speech in 19 Minutes

Newt Gingrich said President Trump gave a speech worthy of Ronald Reagan, packed into only 19 minutes.

Since President Trump took over, 100% of jobs have gone to American citizens. The charts below are noteworthy and might surprise you with the change in affordability under President Trump.

This is also noteworthy: the military will receive a $1776 non-taxable bonus.

Tucker Carlson told his audience that he heard President Trump was going to tell Americans he was declaring war. President Trump gave that impression, which is why the major networks carried it. He kept it to 19 minutes and managed to incorporate a great deal of information within that time. The war speech became a media faceplant with no mention of Venezuela.

The Truth About Affordability

Responses From the Right & Middle

Newt Gingrich said it was a 19-minute speech worthy of Ronald Reagan.

Responses from the Left

