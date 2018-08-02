Woods, O’Reilly Give Perfect Responses to Acosta’s ‘Enemy of the People’ Rant

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders refused to say the media isn’t the ‘enemy of the people’ when CNN-gnat Jim Acosta whined out the demand at Thursday’s presser. She let him have it and she was “magnificent”.

The press refuses to be held accountable for their violent rhetoric, constant lies, and 24/7 abuse of the President and the White House staff. The arrogant, pompous asses think it’s okay to give Americans misinformation because we are too stupid to judge based on facts they haven’t manipulated.

Ironically, the Presidents who put journalists in jail were Barack Obama and George Bush, not Donald Trump.

Listen to the pompous ass Acosta and the brilliant response by Sarah Sanders. She made note of a number of the rotten things the press did to her.

The polls prove they are enemies of many of Americans.

Watch:

BILL O’REILLY AND JAMES WOODS HAD PERFECT RESPONSES

It is not Sarah Sanders’ job to answer opinion questions from Jim Acosta or anyone else. Her job is to provide information. CNN is distorting the job of the White House spokesperson. Period. No Spin analysis on https://t.co/fqUvO5EEW0. — Bill O’Reilly (@BillOReilly) August 2, 2018

Then there’s James Woods’ very down-to-earth reaction.

THE HILL FOUNDER PROVES SOME PRESS ARE THE ENEMY

The press is 90 percent biased against the White House and the Americans who voted for this agenda. They are the enemy of half the people and enablers of the other half. They are not journalists, they are political agitators.

The Hill co-founder and former Business Insider editor and member of the Resistance James Kosur is spreading fake news by leaving out the comments the press secretary made before fake-news-Acosta went into his pathetic plea.

Jim @Acosta standing up to Sarah Huckabee Sanders is what America needs right now. Her pathetic failure to say the free press is NOT the “enemy of the people” is pathetic. pic.twitter.com/FS7FDMX9fc — James Kosur (@JamesKosur) August 2, 2018

This is how the media spreads lies. Kosur left out her explanation and he has more than 48,000 followers who were misinformed. His crap tweet was shared more than 1,000 times.

The story isn’t ‘brave’ Acosta standing up to Sarah Sanders as he told his followers. It was Mrs. Sanders standing up to whiney ass Acosta.

The melodramatic whiner Acosta then walked out of the briefing while Mrs. Sanders was speaking, saying, “I’m sick of this”. He did her a favor and should leave more often and sooner.

Kosur is lying by omission and spreading misinformation to tens of thousands of people.

ACOSTA WHINES AFTER ABUSING A WOMAN

As expected, after the presser, he cried to CNN anchor Brook whatever-her-name-is. Crybaby Acosta said, “I’m tired of this. It is not right, it is not fair, it is not just. It is un-American”.

He abuses the press secretary daily and he embarrasses the President regularly but he’s the victim?

Acosta was “saddened” and said it was “shameful”. Good grief! Does this buffoon believe what he says?

CNN reporter Jim Acosta left the WH briefing while Sarah Huckabee Sanders was still speaking, saying afterwards: “I’m tired of this. It is not right, it is not fair, it is not just. It is un-American” for @PressSec to back up Trump about press being enemy pic.twitter.com/RBRCSbqjpV — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) August 2, 2018