World at War: McConnell Appeared to Announce WW III

On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell addressed the public on border security and funding for Ukraine.

“We spent a good deal of time discussing the ongoing border negotiations,” McConnell began. “American people expect us to do something about this problem, and we’re working hard on a bipartisan basis to try to come up with a piece of legislation that will actually help begin to solve this crisis at the border.

“But I don’t want to lose track of what the rest of the supplemental is about. I mean, the world is basically at war. I won’t risk the entire list, but you’re familiar with the attacks by the Iranians themselves on our troops in Iraq and Syria. The Houthis exchange [has] been ratcheted up. Then we had already the war in Israel and the war in Ukraine.

“This is a situation that cries out from American leadership, not only protecting our own border, but helping our allies abroad because our enemies are on the assault in a variety of different ways, either directly or through their proxies.”

WORLD WAR II BEGAN BEFORE IT WAS OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED

Remember that the world was basically at war in the early 1930s when Japan began to raid Asia, Italian aggression against Ethiopia, and Hitler took control of Germany in 1934, setting the world irrevocably on the path; it just wasn’t announced officially until September 1939 when Hitler invaded Poland. The US entered the war in 1941 after the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941.

You could say the aggressive punishment of Germany for World War I led to Hitler and World War II.

World Wars begin before people realize it. They simmer, waiting for the trigger(s).

Instead of Hitler, we have figurehead Joe Biden, the UN, and the World Economic Forum. We need politicians to find a way to tamp this down, if possible, and soon.

If we are heading for World War III, shouldn’t we close the borders and stop wasting money? The enemy is pouring in, and we are over $34 trillion in debt.

