The Massive Contributor to Gun Crimes You Didn’t Know About

America’s Stolen Guns: A Silent Contributor to Gun Crimes in the U.S. (2024)
Report Highlights
- 1,074,022 firearms were reported stolen in the U.S. from 2017-2021
- Only 1.3% of criminals used a firearm that was purchased from an FFL during the commission of a crime, based on a 2016 survey
- 89% of inmates reported that they possessed a firearm during the commission of a crime that was not obtained at a retailer (FFL Dealer)
- 56% of inmates arrested with a firearm at the time of their crimes stated they had stolen it
- 11% of crime guns recovered in 2021 were purchased within 90 days, while 46% were purchased more than 36 months prior to the crime
- Firearm thefts from vehicles have risen more than 25% over the past decade
- Southern states report more stolen guns than other regions of the U.S.
