World Economic Forum: “Trump Has Won, We Have Lost”

If Trump’s agenda succeeds, the World Economic Forum – UN ideologues – and the European Union and its member states see themselves defeated. Trump wins; they lose. They finally get it. The majority of Americans reject them, their wars, their anti-free speech laws, and their one-world government agenda.

An Excerpt from the World Economic Forum

Speaker 1:

“Trump has done something no person in the world has ever done before. A dead band, a dead politician, has risen. Somebody who the year, four years ago at Davos, he’s buried and dead, politically done to me, he’s now returned. This is the greatest comeback in the political history of a politician. And then, therefore, he thinks he can do anything.”

Speaker 2:

“We need to also factor in not only who’s won, which is Trump, but who has lost, which is to say, us. And I guess I would add, throw into that, the epitome of the us who is losing here is Europe. That the European Union and, by and large, member states have misread the direction where events were going.

“The causes that it is interested in, climate, human rights, some others, as well as the methods of diplomacy that it prefers are simply being gradually kind of marginalized as something new, not necessarily something better, but something new moves into the center.”

They knew they needed the US for their one-world government and controlled the US under Biden, a stooge. Currently, they don’t have it. These people are self-appointed, unelected bureaucrats and feudalistic oddballs who see themselves as ruling the world.

Watch:

“The European Union & by and large its member states have misread the direction of where events were going. The causes that it’s interested in, climate, human rights, some others, as well as the methods of diplomacy that it prefers are simply being gradually kind of marginalised” https://t.co/3oxq5YEd9R — Anna Tema (@Anatema0) January 22, 2025

Full Panel:

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email