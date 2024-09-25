Ryan Routh Was on the DHS Watch List, “Fell Through the Cracks”

According to Politico, The Department of Homeland Security 2022 launched an interagency effort to scrutinize Americans returning from Ukraine’s war zone. The previously unreported effort aimed to identify Americans who might turn violent upon their return, according to five people familiar with the plans.

Ryan Routh was on the watch list, but DHS didn’t even interview him. DHS said he “fell through the cracks.”

One DHS official reportedly knew Routh traveled to Ukraine, though there’s no indication that the FBI ever investigated him upon his return and during his years-long and, at times, bombastic campaign to drum up support for Kyiv.

It’s also unclear if federal law enforcement was aware he wrote a self-published book that appeared to call for Trump’s assassination. And on Sept. 15, he allegedly got within 500 yards of the former president before the Secret Service spotted him and opened fire.

This is nothing new. The Tsarnaev brothers, who set off a bomb at the Boston Marathon, were on the list and fell through the cracks. The Russians sent an intelligence official to warn them—others fell through the cracks, like Tashfeen Malik and Omar Mateen.

DHS is supposed to stop terror attacks. That is their mission. However, they now spend much of their time on climate change and Marxist DEI. Someone needs to refocus them.

They are also supposed to watch the borders, but they don’t do that either. When you Google them, this is what you get:

The administration has ruined every agency, and Kamala Harris will worsen it. She is the most extreme candidate ever to run for president.

Here is a little of what she supports:

Slavery reparations;

Defunding the police;

Taxpayer-funded transgender operations for prisoners and detained illegal immigrants.

Decriminalizing illegal immigration.

Bailing out violent rioters.

Abolishing ICE.

Eliminating private health insurance.

Banning so-called assault weapons from legal gun owners and never saying a word about gangs.

She wants to ban fracking, drilling, and gas cars. In fact, she wants to ban gas everything.

Eliminating the filibuster.

She is “open” to eliminating the Electoral College.

Stacking the Court so we no longer have a Third Branch of government.

Censoring social media.

Extreme taxation, including taxing gains that only exist on paper, and if you can’t pay, you will have to sell them to pay. She plans to increase inheritance taxes – a lot. Small business taxes.

Kamala wants to spend trillions of dollars on climate change.

She said she’ll mandate if Congress doesn’t do what she wants. Harris was talking about guns at the time, but it’s doubtful that she would limit her assumed powers.