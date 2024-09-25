Horror in Maine: Free Housing to Illegals at Citizens’ Expense; Homeless Booted

Maine Is Somalia

Listen to the woman in the clip below. She said South Portland, Maine, just built 60 housing units for people coming illegally, and they get to stay for free for two years, and then after that, they only pay 30%. The struggling taxpayers have to pay for them. Poor Americans get nothing.

This is in Maine!! They’re building new apartment buildings to house illegals FOR FREE!! Meanwhile American citizens are struggling to pay rent!! Is there any doubt at this point that the Democrats hate the actual citizens of this country?!? pic.twitter.com/32ETESE0bi — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) September 24, 2024

Meanwhile, the Mayor suggests that people get reverse mortgages. A reverse mortgage means the government owns your home, pays your taxes with your equity, and when that’s used up, they kick you to the street. Fred Thompson used to advertise that and I never liked him after that.

This arrogant Mayor is making money off this. The government pays him to take them. Who gets the money?

South Portland absorbed thousands of migrants who ended up living in hotels/motels at taxpayers’ expense.

As property taxes skyrocket, the Mayor suggests the elderly should try a reverse mortgage to pay the tax man.

South Portland absorbed thousands of migrants that ended up living out C19 in hotels/motels at taxpayers expense. Now, as property taxes skyrocket, the Mayor suggests the elderly should try a reverse mortgage to pay the tax man. pic.twitter.com/V57OAabEgd — Steve Robinson (@BigSteve207) September 23, 2024



Here are the wokes in Brunswick, Maine celebrating it.

5 new luxury buildings are going up in Brunswick, Maine to host illegals. 2 years of rent will be paid off by the taxpayers for jobless illegals. Maine is also supplying them with $100k for legal support to help them with asylum and work authorization. Woke residents gathered… pic.twitter.com/qGs4PATOdb — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 13, 2024

Lewiston, Maine, elected a Somali to the city council. They are so over. Residents should all leave. If the wokes ever wake up from their delusions, they will hate themselves for what they have done to America.

Homeless people aren’t housed, but people breaking our laws are housed.

Illegals moving in, homeless getting kicked out to nowhere:

Maine residents are in an uproar, but it’s probably too late. If you are a white male, you’re done. The only hope is to vote for Trump.

Maine residents in uproar over $13 Million Illegals housing complex where asylum seekers can stay RENT FREE for two years then pay 30% of rent: “…Am I too white? Is that what it is and Do I work too much? What is the discrimination factor…” pic.twitter.com/6FgFrUbC60 — ꪻꫝể ꪻꫝể (@TheThe1776) March 7, 2024