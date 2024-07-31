WOW! Powerful Ad on Kamala’s Fundraising for Rioters

At the height of the BLM riots, Kamala raised bail money for lawless thugs, some of whom went on to commit murder. She raised it for people claiming to be anarchists and communists.

Her credibility is on the line here.

The fund is still up.

Kamala is using her likeness to raise money for the Minnesota Freedom Fund right now. She never shut down the fundraising link. It’s still active—Kamala 2020 campaign logo and all. I’ll even post the link to it below so you can see for yourself! https://t.co/4asKEFVM8q pic.twitter.com/DHujXoXZk9 — Andrew Kerr (@AndrewKerrNC) July 26, 2024