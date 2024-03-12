WOW! Robert Hur’s Testimony Is Truthful & Things Are Bad

Robert Hur’s testimony is going as expected in that Democrats are trying to discredit him. Nothing else was expected. Special Counsel Hur is telling the truth, which is unexpected for a DOJ official.

If you can consider any of this funny, the first clip is the funniest. Our administration qualifies for clown world.

Read @reaganreese_‘s full recap of the transcript here, being updated in real-time as we read through it: https://t.co/OoimtM6hJb — Dylan Housman (@Dylan_Housman) March 12, 2024

He Shared Classified Material

In this clip, Rep. Gaetz asked: “Joe Biden said, ‘I guarantee I did not share classified information.’ “That’s not true, is it?”

Special Counsel Hur responded: “That is inconsistent with the findings.”

BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur ADMITS Joe Biden LIED when Biden said he did not share classified information GAETZ: “Joe Biden said, ‘I guarantee I did not share classified information.’ That’s not true, is it?” HUR: “That is inconsistent with the findings.” pic.twitter.com/NyKPjHsozE — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) March 12, 2024

Biden Committed Crimes

Mr. Hur admitted Biden committed a crime.

“We identified evidence that President Biden willfully retained classified materials after the end of his Vice Presidency when he was a private citizen.”

BREAKING: Special Counsel Robert Hur confirmed Biden broke the law, says, “We identified evidence that President Biden willfully retained classified materials after the end of his Vice Presidency, when he was a private citizen.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/x0czjUuIsv — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 12, 2024

Special Counsel Robert Hur just testified that the ghostwriter attempted to destroy the audio recordings of Joe Biden’s interview.

Jim Jordan: “Tried to destroy the evidence, didn’t he?”

Hur: “Correct.”

WOW! Special Counsel Robert Hur just testified that the ghostwriter attempted to destroy the audio recordings of Joe Biden’s interview. JIM JORDAN: “Tried to destroy the evidence didn’t he?” HUR: “Correct.” pic.twitter.com/aYMNDcDrU0 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 12, 2024

And The Ghostwriter, wow!

Congressman Jim Jordan asks Robert Hur whether he agrees that pride and money were reasons Biden shared classified material with his ghostwriter. His answer: “That language does appear in the report, and we did identify evidence supporting those assessments.”

BREAKING IN WASHINGTON – SHOCKING ADMISSION:

Congressman Jim Jordan asks Robert Hur whether he agrees that pride and money were reasons Biden shared classified material with his ghostwriter. His answer, “That language does appear in the report, and we did identify evidence… pic.twitter.com/HtkT2h9ZtM — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 12, 2024

Biden Was Not Exonerated

Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies that he did not exonerate Joe Biden.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal claimed that Biden was exonerated while questioning him.

Hur said he did not exonerate Biden.

“I did not exonerate him.”

Jayapal had a hissy fit.

NEW: Special Counsel Robert Hur testifies that he did *not* exonerate President Joe Biden. The moment came after Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal claimed that Biden was exonerated. Hur said he did not exonerate Biden which prompted Jayapal to have a fit and move on. Hur: “I did… pic.twitter.com/Fq9RmS5ai6 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 12, 2024

Rep. Andy Biggs wrote on X:

Robert Hur’s Report is clear: Joe Biden willfully exposed classified material to an individual without security clearance. This can’t downplayed with the excuse that Joe is an “elderly man with a poor memory.”

Robert Hur’s Report is clear: Joe Biden willfully exposed classified material to an individual with no security clearance. This can’t downplayed with the excuse that Joe is an “elderly man with a poor memory.” pic.twitter.com/kDz76xLTEU — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) March 12, 2024

