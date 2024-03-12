Under Democrats, It’s Foreign Workers, Not Native-Born

The administration is a Biden-Obama administration in that Obama’s staff is everywhere in the Oval Office and executive agencies, and Obama’s policies are mirrored. In this administration, foreign-born are taking American jobs.

This foreign worker taking US jobs works well with DEI, the anti-white, unAmerican ideology and open borders.

Just a bit more context when Biden touts job growth numbers: Native vs Foreign-Born workers in the US. A noticeable stagnation in job creation for native-born workers since June 2018, while foreign-born workers continue to see growth pic.twitter.com/AIVdxyVgD5 — Malcolm Fle (@Malcolm_fleX48) February 3, 2024

It is important to note that the percentage of jobs consumed by foreign-born workers is the same if divided by the labor force. However, Americans’ jobs are being filled by foreign-born workers. This is because there are millions more. And if you allow millions of other countries’ citizens to take jobs here, that is exactly what happens, even though their percentage in their much larger group stays the same.

In the war between Foreign Born Workers in America vs Native Born Workers in America, 18.59% (foreign born) have received 44.25% of all new jobs created since 2007. Please let the @WhiteHouse know that #Bidenomics is doing wonders for your future if you were born in America. pic.twitter.com/v4HT0RmpmJ — Virgil Bierschwale (@VBierschwale) November 3, 2023

There has been ZERO job-creation for US-born workers since June 2018… Zero. All ~3.9 million is from immigrants.

(Chart from @zerohedge) pic.twitter.com/HGz0OSDvBD — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) March 8, 2024

Listen to Tucker’s monologue here. Listen to the country within a country planned during the Obama administration.

Related