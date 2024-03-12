Under Democrats, It’s Foreign Workers, Not Native-Born

The administration is a Biden-Obama administration in that Obama’s staff is everywhere in the Oval Office and executive agencies, and Obama’s policies are mirrored. In this administration, foreign-born are taking American jobs.

This foreign worker taking US jobs works well with DEI, the anti-white, unAmerican ideology and open borders.

It is important to note that the percentage of jobs consumed by foreign-born workers is the same if divided by the labor force. However, Americans’ jobs are being filled by foreign-born workers. This is because there are millions more. And if you allow millions of other countries’ citizens to take jobs here, that is exactly what happens, even though their percentage in their much larger group stays the same.

Listen to Tucker’s monologue here. Listen to the country within a country planned during the Obama administration.


