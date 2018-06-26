WTH! GOP Leaders Propose Massive Influx of Low-Skilled Workers

The GOP leaders who are owned by their corporate donors have proposed a massive surge of foreign workers, The Washington Times reported.
Without the wall or securing the border or deporting any of these people here illegally? They are doing this to win over liberal Republicans.
The bill will triple people who “pick crabs, work amusement parks or mow lawns” who can eventually be eligible citizens.
A vote is expected Wednesday, and GOP leaders were making a hard sell to members.
“I want to lean into that vote and do as well as we possibly can on that vote,” House Speaker Paul D. Ryan said.
They won’t say it, but they are hoping to win over some Democrats. It’s a good deal for liberals.
This is the amnesty-compromise bill they have made worse. It will give amnesty to millions.
A “sweetener” for the right is a “requirement of E-Verify, an electronic system for businesses to check that their new hires are in the country legally and eligible to work. Supporters say that will cut down on the jobs magnet that draws illegal immigrants to the U.S.”
Farms and other industries were demanding low-skilled workers to fill their needs.
The seasonal unskilled visas are known as the H-2B visa program. The program is very controversial. Many say it’s corrupt, hurts U.S. workers and depresses the wages of U.S. workers.
It has been used to sell U.S. citizenship.
This is absolutely terrible. Any Republican that supports this garbage and voted against the Goodlatte bill H.R. 4760 deserve to be voted out of office. We do not want to replace them with DemonRATS but find conservative Republicans that will actually represent ‘We The People’ NOT their fat cat corporate donors.
There’s little difference between this and the slave days, and at least similar to the immigrant worker scandals of the 60’s. I suspect Archive.org would have videos of those days.
The same “corporate housing” is alive today just as it was during the 60’s. Wasn’t there a previous system in the generations past. This is modern day serfdom. Ryan and his, “band of thieves” wonder why “his”, Party is considered an enemy of working class Americans.
It is my understanding that California is the predominant recipient of these migrant workers. Isn’t it also California that has an extremely large homeless population. It looks like two birds with one stone to me. Ryan is also having a “work requirement” for those on assistance so what better than an agricultural job for those. It’s not only a job but an education. I remember my mother telling me how she used to pick strawberries as a young mother.
This would be much like the business of Custom Harvesting. A person would hire on a crew to harvest crops during the summer and come away with thousands of dollars. And this was fifty or sixty years ago. These “American” farm workers could accomplish the same and have some good money to get a start elsewhere.
As a country we spend a rather small percentage of our income of food. It’s such a small percentage that food waste is rampant. In my parents’ generation this wasn’t the case but now the majority enjoys plentiful supply. Therefore the increase in cost shouldn’t be much of a negative effect.