WTH! Punishing Brave Heroes After Others Ignored An Assassin

11 Investigates has learned exclusively that two Pittsburgh police motorcycle officers who were injured during the shooting at former President Donald Trump’s rally over the weekend have been removed from the cycle unit.

That decision has sparked controversy and disagreement inside the department.

Sources told Chief Investigator Rick Earle that those cycle officers were asked to assist with the Former President’s motorcade to that rally in Butler County on Saturday.

According to Earle's sources, the officers claim they notified the proper personnel with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and received authorization to help, but according to the same sources, the bureau said they didn't get permission.

Sources told 11 Investigates that the Pennsylvania State Police requested Pittsburgh motorcycle officers to assist with former President Trump’s motorcade Saturday night from the airport in Allegheny County to Butler County and back again.

However, A Pittsburgh police spokesperson sent a statement to 11 Investigates. “This was an administrative decision made by the Chief. Per the FOP [union] contract, I am unable to speak to the reasons behind the move as it involves personnel,” said spokesperson Cara Cruz.”

