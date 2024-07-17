This Is Probably Why We Can’t Hear the Robert Hur Interview

In an article at Puck News, Julia Ioffe wrote that she listened in on part of a Zoom call with the White House. During the call, they discussed their concern that Biden can’t win and will take them all down.

This is why we can’t hear the audio of the Robert Hur interview:

“The call was even worse than the debate,” one of the participants told me. “He was rambling; he’d start an answer, then lose his train of thought, then would just say ‘whatever.’ He really couldn’t complete an answer. I lost a ton of respect for him.” A second participant in the call confirmed this characterization. “The president was rambling, dismissive of concerns, unable or unprepared to present a campaign strategy, and had a particularly troubling exchange with Jason Crow—saying to him, ‘Tell me something you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son,’” this member of Congress told me.

[…]

In a video of the Zoom that Ioffe witnessed, Biden chastised combat veteran Jason Crow, who asked about the importance of national security to voters. Biden is delusional.

“First of all, I think you’re dead wrong on national security,” the president says, the emotion at times garbling his words. “You saw what happened recently in terms of the meeting we had with NATO. I put NATO together. Name me a foreign leader who thinks I’m not the most effective leader in the world on foreign policy. Tell me! Tell me who the hell that is! Tell me who put NATO back together! Tell me who enlarged NATO, tell me who did the Pacific basin!

“Tell me who did something that you’ve never done with your Bronze Star like my son—and I’m proud of your leadership, but guess what, what’s happening? We’ve got Korea and Japan working together, I put Aukus together, anyway! … Things are in chaos, and I’m bringing some order to it. And again, find me a world leader who’s an ally of ours who doesn’t think I’m the most respected person they’ve ever—”

“It’s not breaking through, Mr. President,” said Crow, “to our voters.”

“You oughta talk about it!” Biden shot back, listing his accomplishments yet again. “On national security, nobody has been a better president than I’ve been. Name me one. Name me one! So I don’t want to hear that crap!”

Democrats describe it as a “shitstorm.” They are between a rock and a hard place. They put Caligula in power and can’t get rid of him.