X Posters Rage About Something Elon Musk Didn’t Do

There is a lot of conjecture on X about a change in the algorithm that will put negative comments and their posters in some kind of purgatory. However, Elon Musk has been transparent, so we can expect him to be transparent about this. He said he hasn’t made any changes and will let us know if he does.

Musk is fighting censorship and won’t become the censor. He did ask people to be more positive.

The conjecture and satire about people being rated with a social credit system is based on nothing.

For the bright sparks out there, no change has yet been made to the algorithm. If you’re wondering why you’re not getting more views, look in the mirror. Any changes we make will be posted publicly. https://t.co/zllfjru30Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 5, 2025

Musk is fighting censorship at great personal risk. Maybe we should trust him for now to stick with free speech. We need him.

A prominent and deranged Australian politician calling for Elon Musk to be thrown in jail and “the key be thrown away” for not censoring more content on X. These are crazy times. pic.twitter.com/FMI4YdApS9 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 5, 2025

