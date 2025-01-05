Sen. Lee: The Democrat Party Has Lost Its Soul

Sen. Mike Lee believes the Democrat Party has “lost its soul.” One prominent example can be seen in the inexplicable vote not to agree to deport foreigners who commit sex crimes. They should be deported for any crime, including drunk driving, but not even sex crimes that ruin people’s lives?

Would you ever vote to re-elect a member of Congress who voted *against* the @NancyMace bill to deport undocumented immigrants who have been convicted of sex crimes? If you wouldn’t, please check this list to see how your representative voted https://t.co/IcfGZSHoeG — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) January 5, 2025

Another example can be seen in the open borders that allow armies of enemies, cartels, child sex traffickers, and drug traffickers into the United States. Those foreigners are here to destroy us from within, and Democrats brought them in.

Look at the rape gangs in Britain. Is that what we want here? We already have it with sex trafficking.

