Biden Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen made a surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday after announcing another $10 billion in financial assistance. She was there to reaffirm the US commitment to sending tax dollars to Ukraine. She also told Zelensky about another $1.25 billion in ‘aid’ – every week, it’s billions more. Do you feel like an extortion victim yet?

Everyone seems to go to Ukraine – celebrities, and politicians, and they get a plaque on President Zelensky’s walk of fame. That’s not satire.

Yellen met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kiev to signal Biden’s continued support for Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” the same talking point used by Biden officials numerous times.

“I bring to Kyiv a clear message from President Biden and the American people: We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes,” Yellen said.

“As you have said, our support is not ‘charity,’” Yellen told Zelenskyy. “It’s an ‘investment in global security and democracy.’”

Yellen announced on Friday that the U.S. would commit another $10 billion to Ukraine, not for military purposes, but to assist its budget and energy costs.

“Just as your life is a part of the history of Ukraine – I believe that Ukraine is a central part of the history of the free world. And you are writing our history right now,” Yellen said. “As you do, I hope you know this: America stands with you in this fight for freedom. And we will be by your side to help you rebuild.”

…the head of the US Treasury acknowledged the difficulties with the confiscation of large Russian assets

According to Reuters, quoting Janet Yellen, there are “serious legal obstacles” to forking over the seized assets.

“We have seized assets on a small scale, but, of course, there are legal difficulties in doing more than that,” she said, speaking about Russian funds that the United States would like to transfer to the Ukrainian authorities. According to Yellen, there are “serious legal obstacles” to the confiscation of larger assets of the Russian Federation. There are difficulties with the confiscation of funds of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation and other large Russian assets frozen due to sanctions.

Speaking about Kiev’s calls to impose sanctions against the Russian nuclear energy sector, Yellen noted that the potential consequences for Washington’s allies should be considered. “We want to deprive Russia of income. But we also need to take into account the possible consequences of sanctions for us and our partners,” she said.

UKRAINIAN MP WANTS $500 BILLION IN SEIZED ASSETS

During a recnt interview with Fox News, Kira Rudik, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, said that the US should give her nation more of the assets seized from Russian oligarchs.

According to Rudik, the amount of money from the assets would total more than $500 billion. Allegedly, the assets were seized due to criminal behavior.

Rudik pointed out that Congress has already approved any money seized from Russians sent overseas for Ukranian defense.

“So we are waiting for it to be sent, but we need to go further and actually execute on this legislation because I believe it will be the fair and logical thing to do,” she said.

This is the woman who said Ukraine is fighting for the New World Order.

A representative of the US Department of Justice said in January that the US authorities intend to transfer part of the confiscated assets to Russia in favor of Ukraine soon.

