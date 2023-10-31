Yemen Declares War On Israel, Launches Missiles and Drones

Yemen, run by Tehran’s Houthi proxy group, has officially declared war Tuesday against the State of Israel until “the aggression stops.”

The announcement was made by Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for the Yemeni Armed Forces in a statement from the Yemeni capital, Sana’a.

Yemeni Houthi Military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said in a televised statement ″Our armed forces launched a large batch of ballistic missiles and a large number of drones at various targets of the Israeli enemy.

Iran is feeding the strife and chaos in the country.

The Yemeni Armed Forces confirm that this operation is the third operation in support of our oppressed brothers in Palestine and confirm that we will continue to carry out more qualitative strikes with missiles and drones until the Israeli aggression stops.”

Yemeni army launches large-scale ballistic, drone strikes on Israel to support Palestinians pic.twitter.com/W6taLT3mHa — Sprinter (@Sprinter99800) October 31, 2023

The Israel Defense Forces had their first opportunity to use the Arrow aerial defense system in real-time on Tuesday. The system shot down a surface-to-surface missile fired at Israel by the Houthis from Yemen.

“IAF detection systems tracked the trajectory of the missile, which was successfully intercepted by the “Arrow” aerial defense system at the optimal operational moment and location,” the IDF said in a statement earlier in the day.

“The IAF thwarted an aerial threat in the area of the Red Sea, the first operational interception by the “Arrow” Aerial Defense System since the beginning of the war.”

In addition, IAF fighter jets were scrambled in the morning in response to an “aerial threat” identified in the area of the Red Sea and “intercepted aerial threats that flew in the area,” the IDF said.

All the aerial threats were intercepted outside of Israeli territory. No infiltrations were identified into Israeli territory.

Yemen promises to become more precise.

