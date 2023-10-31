Reports: Hamas Tortured and Beheaded Shani Louk

Speaking to German media, Ricarda Louk, Shani’s mother, said she had been told by the Israeli military that a DNA sample taken from part of a skull bone proved to be Shani’s. Her body has not yet been found.

Shani Louk’s sister Adi Louk wrote on Instagram on Monday that Shani had been killed in the “massacre at Re’im” – a reference to the attack staged by Hamas in southern Israel, near the Gaza Strip, on 7 October.

PRESIDENT HERZOG SAID SHE WAS TORTURED AND BEHEADED

Israel’s President Yitzchak Herzog confirmed that German-Israeli citizen Shani Louk had been partially found – beheaded. He said, “Her skull was found. That means those barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head.” We got to know her at the beginning of the crisis following the Hamas attack. She was the one at the back of a truck with people spitting on her.

“I am truly sorry to report that we have now received news that Shani Nicole Louk has been confirmed murdered and dead. Her skull has been found,” Herzog told the German newspaper Bild.

“This means that these barbaric, sadistic animals simply chopped off her head as they attacked, tortured, and killed Israelis. It is a great tragedy, and I extend my deepest condolences to her family.”

NEW – Israeli President Herzog: "These barbaric sadistic animals simply chopped off her head."

Israel’s foreign ministry wrote on X that it was “devastated” to have to share the news of her death.

Louk was kidnapped at the festival and “tortured and paraded around Gaza by Hamas terrorists,” the foreign ministry statement said, adding that she “experienced unfathomable horrors.”

Most reports say they found the base of her skull, not her entire skull or any other part of her body.

The bone fragment was from the petrous part of the temporal bone, which is at the base of the skull, normally near the carotid artery, a major blood vessel that provides blood to the brain. A DNA test concluded the fragment belonged to Louk…

Her father said she did not suffer and was shot dead ten minutes after she started to flee with her friends, but he appears to have misinformation.

Her body was carted motionless through Gaza. She might have been dead, not unconscious at the time. The Gazan civilians jeered, beat her and spat on her.

Shani’s mother had been told her daughter was alive and being held in a Gaza hospital with a head injury, but that might have been a scammer. It wasn’t true.

Shani’s cousin told the Jerusalem Post that the Israeli Defence Forces told the family that a bone from the base of the 22-year-old’s skull had been found.

“The IDF and volunteers from the Zaka emergency response team said the bone from the base of a skull, without which a person can’t survive, matched with Shani’s DNA,” her cousin said.

The 22-year-old had been attending the festival near the Kibbutz Re’im when gunmen opened fire and sent terrified partygoers fleeing through the desert.

More than 260 people were killed, the Israeli authorities said, while others were taken hostage.

Israel Defense Forces while conducting Operations in the Northern Gaza Strip have Discovered the Skull of 23-Year-Old Shani Louk, with IDF Officials stating they now believe she was Beheaded with her Body being Paraded through the Streets of Gaza

