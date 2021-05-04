Yes! Liz Cheney will be out of leadership by the end of the month!









#TheBigLie is trending and it’s a reference to the 2020 presidential election. Democrats and some Republicans say calling it stolen is ‘the big lie.’ Donald Trump would said the fraudulent 2020 election was ‘the big lie.’

Cheney is opposed to America First and ending 19 years of war in Afghanistan, and that goes against the GOP message. She calls fraud in the election ‘the big lie,’ and rips into Donald Trump regularly. That is all anti-message.

Cheney recently tweeted, “The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

In other words, anyone who thinks the election was stolen is violating the rule of law and poisoning the democratic system.

It’s hard to see how that is a winning message.

That isn’t the only problem. She will not carry the message — America First. It’s THE Republican message, but not hers. Cheney’s globalism and warmongering message no longer attracts people.

SHE’S OUT!

Two reported allies of minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) promised The Hill that they will oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as GOP conference chairwoman as soon as this month.

“She is a big distraction,” one McCarthy ally reportedly said. “I don’t see McCarthy saving her this time.”

“There is no way that Liz will be conference chair by month’s end,” this first ally reportedly went on to say. “When there is a vote, it won’t be a long conference; it will be fast. Everyone knows the outcome.”

A second ally reportedly confirmed the reports of the first. “This is a broad range of lawmakers who have had it with her,” the ally said. “She’s a liability, and McCarthy’s as fed up as the rest of us that she is focused on the past rather than winning back the House.”

There are definitely calls for her to go from the membership since she won’t carry the message.

“I have heard from members concerned about her ability to carry out the job as conference chair, to carry out the message” — Kevin McCarthy indicates on Fox & Friends that Liz Cheney is likely toast as House Republican Conference Chair pic.twitter.com/afP2D971Zq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2021

