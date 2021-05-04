Truth about women having side effects on menstrual cycles after the shot









Americans are not anti-vaxxers and don’t need the government to nudge us. We also don’t need vaccine passports. Whether we put chemicals into our bodies is our choice.

Biden wants to mandate vaccines indirectly. Using private industries and non-profits, he is forcing it on us.

Tucker Carlson gave the following report last night but did fall short in his presentation. However, he brought up an important point that needs to be considered. It’s good he brought up the vaccine affecting a female’s menstrual cycle but he didn’t know that it doesn’t affect fertility, current studies show.

The vaccines are doing well and Tucker encourages people to seriously consider getting the vaccine. However, this is an elderly or sickly person’s illness. Children and younger adults should give it serious consideration.

The younger people are not very susceptible to dying from COV and many have gotten it and have antibodies, so why require it?

The vaccines are experimental. They are not dangerous but there are some unresolved questions.

For example, some women report effects on the menstrual cycle. Women are concerned it will affect fertility or the fetus. Others say there is lots of evidence it does not affect fertility.

Well, there’s lots of evidence that they *don’t* effect fertility. 👉🏻 No effect on fertility in animals 👉🏻 Or in clinical trials 👉🏻 4804 pregnancies following vaccination reported to the CDC Links to sources here…https://t.co/Aw0S36nD2a — Viki Male 💙 (@VikiLovesFACS) May 4, 2021

IT DOESN’T AFFECT FERTILITY?

The questions come up because there are no long-term studies, depending on how you define long-term.

Kate Clancy disputed the statement made by Tucker. She said there were no long-term effects [so far].

Just so you all know my position on the thing that happened tonight. Happy to explain the difference between clotting changes, inflammation, and how at MOST this affects fecundability of a cycle but NOT long-term fertility. https://t.co/cuEip6uaWp — Dr. Kate Clancy 🏳️‍🌈 (@KateClancy) May 4, 2021

Facebook has banned anyone reporting this on their platform, but the discussions are important to have.

Watch:

The virus is beginning to disappear:

Related