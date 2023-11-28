Yes, They Really Can Be That Stupid in Clown World Ed

Joe Biden’s Education Secretary looked really stupid when he misquoted President Reagan to justify more government intervention in different states.

Miguel Cardona said, “I think it was President Reagan who said, ‘We’re from the government. We’re here to help!’”

Reagan actually said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.”

Cardona’s a disaster for education with his anti-America, pro-CRT views. It’s not surprising he’s also clueless on President Reagan but quotes from him anyway.

When Reagan said, “The nine most terrifying words in the English language are: I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” He was warning us about people like @SecCardona. In DC, I will cut bureaucratic interference by federal officials like Cardona from our local schools. https://t.co/XCsEGYt4pk pic.twitter.com/JFTHuG4Qav — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 27, 2023

