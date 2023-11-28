Someone’s Giving Migrants GPS Coordinates

The border is in complete chaos. Tucson now gets about 2,000 illegal aliens per day. It’s the most popular place for gotaways and “special interest aliens.”

Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González learned that migrants are provided with GPS coordinates, which enable them to gather at specific locations and cross en masse.

It looks like Mexican authorities are involved in providing the GPS coordinates. It would be surprising if the Biden regime isn’t involved in some way.

“We accompanied this caravan that walked for an hour in the darkest to reach the crossing point. The migrant said they were angry Mexican authorities sent them to cross into this dangerous area of the river at night,” González explained.

“Most of these people do not know how to get to the river. However, through GPS, they obtain the exact location where forklift tractors raised the razor wire in October.”

BREAKING EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Aliens Receiving GPS COORDINATES for Mass Crossings Into US Hundreds of illegal aliens are slamming the U.S. southern border every day in mob crossings that are clearly pre-planned and organized by ‘mysterious hands.’ While embedded with a… pic.twitter.com/hLigL6SMna — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) November 27, 2023

