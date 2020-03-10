Yikes! Joe Biden says he thinks Democrats can take back the House

Former Vice President Joe Biden misspoke again on the campaign trail Monday. He said he thinks “together,” “we can win back the House.”

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections.

It’s the latest odd statement from the presidential candidate who makes at least one a day.

He can’t speak for whatever reason.

Joe Biden: “Together, I think we can win back the House — we’re gonna keep the House, increase it, and flip the Senate.” pic.twitter.com/EqbzaZZmW8 — The Hill (@thehill) March 9, 2020

Independent reporter Michael Tracey says, “If journalists keep referring to Biden‘s cognition failures as “gaffes” they are deceiving the public. His brain is deteriorating and it’s obvious to anyone paying attention. Not surprising for a 77-year-old man, and not a comfortable subject. But it’s the truth: stop obfuscating.”

Mr. Biden doesn’t know what is going on, but I’ve known plenty of 77-year-old men who aren’t in this state. His language issues might not be age-related.

Joe even forgot Barack Obama’s name.

Biden is clearly losing his mind. This is kind of sad to watch. He couldn’t even remember Barack Obama’s name last year. Where’s his wife?! If anyone cared about him, they’d put an end to this. pic.twitter.com/1cFmZ36J9D — The Deplorable Choir⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@DeplorableChoir) March 8, 2020

Also, this weekend, he couldn’t formulate a thought about defeating Donald Trump, so he said they had to re-elect Donald Trump. The media is now trying to say putting that clip out there is “manipulation.”

Mr. Biden also said he’s an OBiden-Bama Democrat to cheers from the audience. Maybe they didn’t hear what he said.

Biden doesn’t even know his own last name at this point. “Obiden Bama” Democrat pic.twitter.com/Uf8eSzbnfi — Benny (@bennyjohnson) March 8, 2020