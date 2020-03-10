Yikes! Joe Biden says he thinks Democrats can take back the House

By
M. Dowling
-
2

Former Vice President Joe Biden misspoke again on the campaign trail Monday. He said he thinks “together,” “we can win back the House.”

Democrats won control of the House of Representatives during the 2018 midterm elections.  

It’s the latest odd statement from the presidential candidate who makes at least one a day.

He can’t speak for whatever reason.

Independent reporter Michael Tracey says, “If journalists keep referring to Biden‘s cognition failures as “gaffes” they are deceiving the public. His brain is deteriorating and it’s obvious to anyone paying attention. Not surprising for a 77-year-old man, and not a comfortable subject. But it’s the truth: stop obfuscating.”

Mr. Biden doesn’t know what is going on, but I’ve known plenty of 77-year-old men who aren’t in this state. His language issues might not be age-related.

Joe even forgot Barack Obama’s name.

Also, this weekend, he couldn’t formulate a thought about defeating Donald Trump, so he said they had to re-elect Donald Trump. The media is now trying to say putting that clip out there is “manipulation.”

Mr. Biden also said he’s an OBiden-Bama Democrat to cheers from the audience. Maybe they didn’t hear what he said.

