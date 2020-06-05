You can’t make this up! Anti-Trump plotter Lisa Page joins NBC

Lisa Page, Peter Strzok’s former paramour, who shared emails with him appearing to plot the downfall of Donald Trump, is now an NBC/MSNBC national security and legal analyst. She joins Andy Weissman, who ran much of the Russia-Trump probe after he knew there was no collusion.

What a draw this will be for the Trump haters. NBC/MSNBC is not a news organization.

What will they do if she ends up in jail?

Page and Strzok exchanged thousands of emails, many discussing how they could stop Donald Trump. Inspector General Michael Horowitz concluded that the texts sent between the two “potentially indicated or created the appearance that investigative decisions were impacted by bias or improper considerations.” He couldn’t seem to find political bias, however.

She joined Deadline: White House on Friday, where the network announced her new role.

They employ Andy Weissman also. Two corrupt hacks, IMHO.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @MSNBC welcomes Former FBI Lawyer @NatSecLisa as an NBC News & MSNBC National Security & Legal Analyst. pic.twitter.com/cubW4jCQFm — MSNBC Public Relations (@MSNBCPR) June 5, 2020