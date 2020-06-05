Rep. Omar wants the police department disbanded

Rep. Ilhan Omar is really hoping to make Minneapolis into Somalia. She wants the Minneapolis Police Department disbanded and reimagined as powerless public safety officers.

Can you imagine what this would do to the city?

There is talk in the community of Black Lives Matter policing areas. Minneapolis would end up like Venezuela with roving bands of thugs in charge.

One officer, possibly four, go rogue and she blames the entire department and wants no police. How does this make sense?

The Minneapolis Police Department has proven themselves beyond reform. It’s time to disband them and reimagine public safety in Minneapolis. Thank you to @MplsWard3 for your leadership on this! https://t.co/AQfHM5M6eR — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) June 5, 2020