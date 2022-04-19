You Only Have to Say You’re Gay to Stay

Todd Bensman of The Center for Immigration Studies said that when Title 42 is removed, the rules will allow people to stay if they say they are gay. They can come right in. The same goes for pregnant women.

Pregnant women are two for the price of one.

It’s what Open Borders Joe wants.

Watch:

We also reserve hotels for them, whether they come or not.

A Justice Department Inspector General report found that ICE spent $17 million on a no-bid contract to house migrants in hotels that went largely unused last spring. Millions of dollars were wasted. ICE and the vendor also failed to adequately COVID test migrants, “putting outside population at risk.

So, who did this vendor know in our corrupt administration?

Read the report on this link.

IG found ICE & the vendor also failed to adequately COVID test migrants, “putting outside population at risk.” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/I5Wdf4qJFO — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 16, 2022