YouTube Banned This Dr. Mehmet Oz Video from 2021

A video from several years ago was banned today on a YouTube channel I rarely use. It was a Fox News report of an interview with Dr. Oz, a TV personality and Cardiac surgeon. He said some promising results were obtained from using hydroxychloroquine with Z-Pac to cure COVID. He added that it’s important to consider available drugs if they can help COVID sufferers.

YouTube said it is medical misinformation. It seems that YouTube will keep censoring Americans according to the corrupt diktats of the World Health Organization and approved local officials.

We are interested in what the readers think.

This is a copy of the clip:

This is the note we received from YouTube:

We wanted to let you know our team reviewed your content, and we think it violates our medical misinformation policy. We know you may not have realized this was a violation of our policies, so we’re not applying a strike to your channel. However, we have removed the following content from YouTube:

Video: Dr Oz advocates for hydroxychloroquine

We realize this may be disappointing news, but it’s our job to make sure that YouTube is a safe place for all. If you think we’ve made a mistake, you can appeal this decision – you’ll find more details below.

What our policy says

Content that poses a serious risk of egregious harm by spreading medical misinformation that contradicts information from local health authorities or the World Health Organization isn’t allowed on YouTube. This includes sharing guidance about specific substances and treatments that present an inherent risk of severe bodily harm or death.