Harris Promises Illegal Migrants Amnesty & a Path to Citizenship

Kamala Harris promised amnesty to millions of illegals at a disastrous Univision campaign event for Latinos this week.

Harris said that she would make it a priority of her presidency to pass a “comprehensive” law that would allow migrants to become American citizens quickly.

She said it would reduce problems if we give them a path to citizenship.

“So my pledge to you is that, by the grace of God and hopefully with your support as well when I am elected president, I will bring back that border security bill, and I will sign it into law and do the work of focusing on what we must do to have an orderly and humane pathway to earn citizenship.

“And one of the big problems with failure to have a comprehensive immigration [law] is that we have not given them the pathway to earn their right to citizenship. That is one of the priorities for me, frankly, in terms of my motivation for what I know we must do. I think it should compel us to agree they should not have to live in fear but should have an ability to be on a pathway to earn their citizenship. So it is one of my priorities.”

The border bill codifies at least 5,000 illegal entrants per day if the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security deems it. The DHS Secretary under Barack Obama, Jeh Johnson, said 1,000 a day overloads the system.

LIVE: VP Kamala Harris expresses her motivation to grant citizenship to illegal immigrants, enabling voting rights, at a town hall with Latino voters. Over 10M have entered under the current administration. #Election2024 #ImmigrationReform“ This tweet encapsulates the main… pic.twitter.com/UjyxUKNzdQ — Archana Bhadauria (@knotss_n_crafts) October 11, 2024

Notice how she is not making promises to citizens.

At least ten million more illegals entered under Biden-Harris. In truth, we don’t know how many have come in. They fly, boat, and walk in unnoticed from the entire world. It has been a constant stream from so many corners of the country that no one can tell us. Promising amnesty and citizenship will attract more.

This is insane.

She is buying the votes of illegals who might be willing to vote illegally. There are plenty who will. Criminals, terrorists, and Chinese Communists would be willing.

After that bad news, you need a laugh. This was pretty funny for SNL, the usually unfunny late night comedy.

it was only a matter of time. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 13, 2024