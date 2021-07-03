YouTube removes RSBNs Trump rally videos, then punishes them



















Millions of people were watching the Rightside Broadcasting [RSBN] videos of Donald Trump’s first rally in Ohio. So, YouTube took them down. They couldn’t handle all the people watching, I suppose.

RSBN is now punished for a week. Tomorrow, there is another rally in Sarasota, Florida, and RSBN will televise live using Rumble. Newsmax will also run it live.

The censorship by these leftists is clearly partisan and political. Attacks on Donald Trump and now his supporters are about partisan politics and destroying the opposition. Democrats are obsessed with destroying everything that interferes with their agenda.

The three videos had amassed millions of views, with the Wellington, Ohio speech alone breaking 3 million earlier this week. — RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) July 2, 2021

People are already showing up for the rally tomorrow:

Meanwhile, the Left is out ripping up bibles.

Ripping up Bibles seems to be a college pastime now. pic.twitter.com/RRMmx4Dwq1 — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 2, 2021

In Canada, they’re out vandalizing and ripping down historical statues of Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria for Canada Day.

Far-left activists toppled a large statue of Queen Victoria in Winnipeg yesterday for Canada Day. A statue of Queen Elizabeth was also toppled. pic.twitter.com/GlOcUcGnrP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 2, 2021

