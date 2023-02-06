Yuma Hospital Spent $20M in 6 Months on Migrants

According to Dr. Robert Trenschel, the CEO of Yuma Regional Medical Center – the small Arizona city’s only hospital – said the hospital spent $20 million taking care of illegal aliens crossing our border in only six months. None of the illegal aliens have a payer source, and residents aren’t getting the care they need. No government entity will help them, and they can’t sustain this. The patients take three times the resources of a legal resident.

Many are coming in with significant diseases – heart disease, dialysis requirements, and so on. Many have complications of long-term disease.

If Title 42 goes away, it will likely become an emergency.

That’s only Yuma and only one hospital.

The hospital only has 406 beds.

IT’S AN URGENT SITUATION

Dr. Robert Trenschel, the hospital’s president and CEO, detailed the problems on Fox & Friends Weekend.

They received no state or federal help. DHS Secretary Mayorkas has done nothing.

“It’s been a long journey,” he said. “We’ve been at this for well over a year now. We tracked our uncompensated care for a period of over six months, and we calculated that we’ve provided over $20 million in uncompensated care to the migrants crossing the border.”…

“We just don’t have a payer source. Everybody is sympathetic and lends a listening ear, but nobody has a solution,” he said.

“We’ve provided $20 million in care to the migrants [illegal aliens] that are crossing the border, and we just don’t have a payer source for those individuals. It’s not sustainable to have these continued rising expenses without a revenue source to offset that,” he added.

Residents aren’t getting the care they need because of it.

“It’s unfair to residents of our community, too, because we’re providing free care to these individuals,” Trenschel said. “The residents of our community don’t get free care.”

Many of the patients are pregnant.

“We would have to delay some of the planned inductions for our residents because of that,” Trenschel said. “Our residents have had to suffer through that.”

Trenschel noted that the migrants “take at least three times the number of human resources to resolve their cases and get them a safe discharge as a regular patient in our hospital” since many of them have “serious illnesses that require extensive care.”

Dr. Trenschel wants to help everyone equally. He’s a good person. We have a solution – close the border. The administration has invited the entire world in and we don’t know who these people are.

This situation is taking place throughout the country.

