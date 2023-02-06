The WHO Pandemic Treaty Censors Speech Worldwide

Under the new Pandemic Treaty, a handful of global representatives will decide the rules that apply to all countries. Among the rules is worldwide censorship.

We better hope the weak Republicans don’t go along with it in the way they did with the Paris Accord.

Worldwide Health Censorship

Most alarming is Biden will sign it with or without Congress and a third of the nations can vote against it and it won’t matter.

“Whether a third of WHO member states vote against the international pandemic treaty, it will still apply to their countries under international law.”

We reported that the draft was released, and one of the most oppressive rules kills free speech over what they decide is misinformation or disinformation.

The final copy will come out in May 2024 when it’s presented to the 194 member states, representing 98% of the world’s nations.

One section of the treaty calls for member states to “tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation, including through promotion of international cooperation.”

Infodemics, Don’t Fall for the Fakery

It urges member states to manage “infodemics.” They made the term up. It means too much information, including what they decide is false or misleading.

Read the draft on this link from Reclaim the Net.

Reclaim the Net reminds us of how The WHO’s “preliminary investigations conducted by the Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of human-to- human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-CoV) identified in #Wuhan, #Chinal”

We have to keep on with this. It is very dangerous for every single nation in the world. Please remember that Ethiopian terrorist Tedros is a puppet of Maoist China.

This is madness that our brain-damaged president is eager to sign on to with his party toadies.

Related