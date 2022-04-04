Zelensky Demands More Sanctions While Making Billions off Russia

The US and the EU have sacrificed their citizenry to sanction Russia, a nation that claims record capital inflow, but at the same time, the agitating Ukrainian President is making billions from Russian gas. Other sanctions, like those of Disney and Lego or of artists and writers, even dead ones, are meaningless virtue signaling.

The Great Reset promoter, President Zelensky, is continuously demanding more sanctions. On March 29th, he called for an oil embargo.

🎥Zelensky has urged Western nations to toughen sanctions quickly against Russia, including an oil embargo, to stop Moscow having a free hand to escalate its measures against his country. Read more 👇https://t.co/1RUDfWtZNU pic.twitter.com/YIjG3LB9gw — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 29, 2022

Daniel Greenfield writes:

Naftogaz, Ukraine’s state owned gas company, continuing to transport millions of cubic meters of Russian gas to Europe each month.

One answer is that Russia continues paying billions to Ukraine to transport its gas.

Ukraine earns about $2 billion in transit fees from the Russian use of its pipelines to move gas to Europe. Russia, and Putin’s cronies in particular, obviously make even more than that.

Russia cashes in an estimated $400 million a day from its gas exports to Europe.

Why doesn’t he stop making money off Russia?

BRINGING MORE POLITICS INTO ENTERTAINMENT

He also spoke to the Grammy’s, politicizing entertainment even more than it already is. He is always on camera, disturbingly so, and he has some great lines, but is what we are hearing truly reality? Even the genocide at Boucha was not investigated by any impartial observer. The Western media is just regurgitating it. If Russia did this, they are war criminals, and that is why there should be serious investigations by governments and media. Are there any? We can’t find any evidence.

We can’t catch a break. The Left, of which Zelensky is one, is making everything political. It’s destroying our mental well-being.

It just feels like the COVID, Ukraingate, and Russiagate scenarios where we are fed a narrative and must abide by it. Americans should remain skeptical of “heroes” like Zelensky who adhere to the beliefs of the WEF and allow Soros NGOs to infiltrate the country. It is also concerning that a Neo-Nazi battalion was integrated into the Ukraine National Guard.

Do you feel like you’re being played or are our concerns at the Sentinel baseless?

Investigative reporter, Michael Tracey, tweeted: Call it “whataboutism,” I don’t care: it’s impossible to take seriously this sudden newfound concern for “war crimes” coming from some of the same exact people who never gave a crap about similar or worse “crimes” committed in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, etc.

THE WAR TO GO TO WAR

This insanity claiming NATO intervention in Ukraine won’t spark World War III from a writer at FP is obvious propaganda. It’s dangerous and dramatically untrue. We have a lot of people trying to get us into war. Why?

The author previously worked for some organization that billed itself as "a pro-liberal world order political strategy and technology firm" — whatever the F that means. Remember how fraudulent so many "public health experts" turned out to be? It's even worse in foreign policy pic.twitter.com/oWQ2NlfXIg — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) April 4, 2022

PROPAGANDA TO DRIVE US INTO POVERTY?

Zelensky spoke via videolink to introduce John Legend, who sang a song for the war-ravaged country. In a pre-recorded message, he told the assembled musicians to use their voices to demand an end to the war, stating: ‘Anything but silence’.

We can’t have an end to the era of war by going to war with Zelensky which is what he wants.

Watch:

Related