Zelensky Invokes Pearl Harbor and 9/11 in a Plea for Help

Russian President Zelenskyy spoke to the US Congress this morning in a virtual address. He flattered President Biden as the “leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace.”

I have to interject here. Biden can’t be the leader of the world until he has a cognitive test.

All of our sympathies do go to Ukraine, but the US could help him a great deal if they encouraged him to make a peace deal. Yesterday, he asked Canada for planes so he can protect his air space.

Today, he compared his situation to Pearl Harbor and 9/11, which to Ukrainians, it is likely that. Those are two of our greatest US tragedies.

“Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of Dec. 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you,” Zelenskyy said. “Remember Sept. 11, a terrible day in 2001 when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields. When innocent people were attacked from the air.”

“Our country is experiencing the same every day, right now, at this moment. Every night for three weeks now,” he continued, trying to connect with Americans on what Ukraine is experiencing and reminding the U.S. what being under attack is like.

Zelenskyy reiterated his request for the U.S. to establish a no-fly zone. He said the US denied that request and instead asked to at least have surface-to-air missiles to protect their skies.

He also asked for more sanctions.

During the address, he showed a video of photos and videos or dead women and children and buildings destroyed by Russian bombers. There were mass graves.

Zelenskyy asked for the US to “close the skies.”

Biden will speak in a few hours. He is going to send another 800 million dollars to Ukraine.

ZELENSKYY: "As the leader of my nation, I'm addressing President Biden: you are the leader of the nation, of your great nation, I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace." pic.twitter.com/b4qQEW9nr1 — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 16, 2022

ZELENSKYY: “I have a dream. These words are known to each of you. Today I can say, I have a need. I need to protect our sky. I need your decision, your help, which means exactly the same, the same you feel when you hear the words 'I have a dream.'” pic.twitter.com/9660eR1ITK — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 16, 2022

ZELENSKYY: "Russian troops have already fired nearly 1000 missiles at Ukraine, countless bombs, they use drones to kill us with precision, this is a terror Europe has not seen for 80 years." pic.twitter.com/e8vl4tnYFz — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 16, 2022

Zelenskyy: "Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you, just remember it. Remember September 11, a terrible day in 2001… our country experiences the same every day right now." pic.twitter.com/g5F04Xtlvh — Newsmax (@newsmax) March 16, 2022

Related