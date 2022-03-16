Stammering Speaker Pelosi Explains Military Strategy

In the clips below, Speaker Pelosi attempts to discuss Ukrainian President Zelensky’s calling for closing his air space before the Canadian Parliament. She said yesterday that what he meant was if we won’t close the air space, let him do it, and send him planes.

Pelosi says the Russian president is trying to bait her into attacking his forces in Ukraine so that he can start World War III against her. She’s doing her military strategist thingy.

Sober up, you old hag. pic.twitter.com/Nf5X1wEveZ — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) March 16, 2022

Here’s another clip. It’s for real.

Related