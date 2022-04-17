Zelensky Optimism: Don’t Be Afraid of Nuclear War, Be Ready

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told CNN’s Jake Tapper Friday that “all of the countries of the world” should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President Vladimir Putin could use tactical nuclear weapons in his war on Ukraine.

Zelensky told CNN’s Jake Tapper in an exclusive interview from the office of the president in Kyiv on Friday that Putin could turn to either nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.

“Not only me — all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth,” Zelensky said, switching into English to emphasize his point.

Zelensky – the new ‘Churchill’ of the tV screen – said we shouldn’t be afraid of nuclear war. We should be ready.

“Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That’s why,” Zelensky said. “We should think not be afraid, not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think.”

So, how do you get ready for a nuclear war? Expect the West to launch their own nuclear weapons?

To contradict Winston, we should be afraid and he clearly wants us in the war. If the war goes hot, we will be led by Joe Biden and the rest of the crew who gave us the Afghanistan surrender. And we are more than 30 trillion dollars in debt and can’t pay it off.

