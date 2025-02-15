Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for an “army of Europe” to guard against Russia. He suggested the US may no longer come to the continent’s aid. Zelensky is trying to divide Europe from the US at a time when the US is trying to raise awareness about rising authoritarianism in the EU and end a war. Zelenskyy is also unwilling to give up the idea of NATO membership.

The Ukrainian comic and president told the Munich Security Conference that Ukraine would “never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement” after US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to start peace talks.

Trump had two separate phone conversations with both leaders.

In a speech on Friday, US Vice President JD Vance called out the EU’s ever-growing authoritarianism and warned that Europe needed to “step up in a big way” on defense.

Globalist Troublemaker?

Zelensky said: “I really believe the time has come – the armed forces of Europe must be created.”

“Yesterday here in Munich, the US vice president made it clear [that] decades of the old relationship between Europe and America are ending. From now on, things will be different, and Europe needs to adjust to that.”

“Let’s be honest. Now, we can’t rule out the possibility that America might say no to Europe on an issue that threatens it. Many, many leaders have talked about Europe that needs its own military. An army, an army of Europe. “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table – that says a lot. The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

He is a globalist. You might as well listen to George Soros. Globalists want the war to continue.

Zelensky said he would “not take NATO membership for Ukraine off the table.”

That has always been Russia’s redline.

Earlier this week, US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was a “factory reset” for NATO, which signaled the alliance needed to be “robust,” “strong,” and “real.”

The 27 members of the EU cannot defend themselves except for Turkey, which is an unreliable partner.

Zelensky has repeatedly called for war against nuclear Russia and has told NATO members not to be afraid of nuclear war.

