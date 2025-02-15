Elon Musk Has a 13th Child with Ashley St. Clair

Ashley St. Clair, a conservative influencer, announced on February 14, 2025, that she had given birth to Elon Musk’s thirteenth child five months earlier.

In a statement posted to her X and shared by her publicist, St. Clair revealed she had “not previously disclosed this.” She decided to make the announcement now because the “tabloid media” planned to break the story. St. Clair emphasized privacy concerns for the child, highlighting her desire for normalcy and safety for the newborn.

Elon has 13 children by four different women. Neither St. Clair nor Musk appeared to have been married at the time of their affair.

She married someone else on Valentine’s Day.

This adds to Elon’s bad press since the right tries to uphold family morals and values. However, Elon’s job has nothing to do with that. His job is to suggest cuts to government waste and fraud with his band of geniuses.

I don’t like sexual freedom without more consideration of morals. However, it’s none of my business; they can do whatever they want. It was consensual.

.@stclairashley is a woman of tremendous integrity, committed to protecting her family. This reasonable request should be honored by media. https://t.co/XOeXiHJXPb — Brian Glicklich (@brianglicklich) February 15, 2025

