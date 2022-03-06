Zelenskyy’s Desperate Angry Plea to NATO to Do What They Cannot Do

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukrainians will die because of half-measures by NATO nations that are more afraid of Putin than they are of supporting freedom.

He accused NATO leadership of giving the “green light for further bombing of Ukrainian cities” by refusing at Friday’s summit to establish a “no-fly” zone over Ukraine, saying those who oppose the move bear responsibility for civilian deaths going forward, Axios reports.

Zelenskyy is frustrated and facing death as are so many Ukrainians. The nation is being torn apart and Russia is seizing port after port as well as nuclear facilities. Russia bombed a civilian airport in a peaceful little town with eight cruise missiles earlier today. He’s stepping up the intensity of the assaults.

This is #Vinnitsya airport. Destroyed today by 8 Russian missiles. Vinnitsya is a peaceful city in South-Western Ukraine.

This is why we need #NoFlyZone pic.twitter.com/S8ANVYikSl — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) March 6, 2022

THE THREAT OF NUCLEAR WAR

What Zelenskyy wants, NATO can’t do. He wants a no-fly zone over Ukraine. If we were going to help him build an air force, it would have had to have been done long before now. However, NATO has given the approval to NATO nations to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

Russian President Putin made it clear that a no-fly zone would be a declaration of war. We should believe him. Russia is a nuclear nation and they are in league with China. NATO cannot defeat them with Biden, Harris, Sullivan, Austin, Milley, and MacKenzie in charge.

He also said the sanctions leveled so far are equivalent to a declaration of war.

“These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that,” Putin said to a group of flight attendants at a training center in Moscow for Russian airline Aerofot.

Putin also said companies that left would return and he’s not isolated, adding that many would find that their places had been taken by other companies from other nations. That’s true and the West should be concerned about that.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the topic of a no-fly zone was “mentioned” at Friday’s summit, but that the allies once again agreed there should not be NATO aircraft operating over Ukraine’s territory, according to Axios.

A no-fly zone means shooting down Russian planes. It would start World War III with nuclear nations, and we will lose.

ZELENSKYY, DESPERATE AND ANGRY

The “narrative” that supporting a no-fly zone leads directly to Russian aggression on their own counties is the “self-hypnosis of those who are weak, under-confident inside,” Zelenskyy said.

“All the people who will die starting from this day will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your disunity,” he continued.

Zelenskyy said the NATO summit was a “weak summit, confused summit, summit which shows that not everyone considers the struggle for freedom to be Europe’s number one goal.”

“Unfortunately, today there is a complete impression that it is time to give a funeral repast for something else: security guarantees and promises, determination of alliances, values that seem to be dead for someone.”.

“Is this the NATO we wanted? Is this the alliance you were building? … You will not be able to buy us off with liters of fuel for liters of our blood, shed for our common Europe, for our common freedom, for our common future,” he said, noting the supplies nations have sent to Ukraine.

“There are many countries … who help our state no matter what, from the first day of the invasion and — I’m sure — until the victory. And that’s why we do not feel alone,” Zelenskyy said.

On Sunday, Zelenskyy noted that Russian air superiority allows it to destroy Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure, after the city of Vinnytsia, in western Ukraine, was targeted.

“A brutal, cynical missile strike has completely destroyed the airport. They continue total destruction of our infrastructure,” Zelenskyy said, according to UPI.

“We repeat every day: ‘Close the sky over Ukraine!’ Close it for all Russian missiles, Russian combat aircraft, for all these terrorists,” he said, calling for the skies to be “without rockets, without air bombs.”

“We are people, and it is your humanitarian duty to protect us, protect people, and you can do it,” Zelenskyy said. “If you do not do that, if you at least do not give us aircraft for us to be able to protect ourselves, there can be only one conclusion: You also want us to be slowly killed.”

We support Ukraine and hope they win but we can’t do what he wants unless we want a nuclear war while imbeciles run our country. Russia had no right to invade and torture innocent people in Ukraine. There were other options.

