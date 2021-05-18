Zerohedge suspended from Twitter again



















Zerohedge was suspended by Twitter again. The last time they were suspended was because they published an article questioning whether the Wuhan Virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan during gain-of-function research.

We don’t know yet why he was suspended but wonder if it’s the article he posted about the timeline of The Great Reset.

The article begins:

Authored by Tim Hinchliffe via GlobalResearch.ca,

Say it’s 2014 and you’ve had this idea for a technocratic Great Reset of the world economy for some time now, but it only works if the entire planet is rocked by a pandemic. How do you go about selling your idea?

“The pandemic represents a rare but narrow window of opportunity to reflect, reimagine, and reset our world to create a healthier, more equitable, and more prosperous future” — Klaus Schwab, WEF

It’s a worthwhile read.

Zero Hedge Twitter account suspended again pic.twitter.com/nQZSeAofZU — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) May 18, 2021

