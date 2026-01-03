Zohran Goes to War with Landlords, He Will Possibly Seize Properties

By
M Dowling
-
1
19

Landlords and property owners in New York City are Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s prime targets.

“If your landlord does not responsibly steward your home, city government will step in,” Zohran said.

Councilwoman Vicki Paladino believes he intends to seize properties. Frivolous complaints will be responded to and taken seriously, as he suggests in the clip below.

In New York City, buildings and other structures can be seized for negligence if they are found to be unsafe or in violation of building and safety codes. The city has strict building and safety codes to protect tenants and the public. If property owners ignore these standards, they risk lawsuits for negligence and unsafe living conditions.

When a building is deemed unsafe, the city may take action to seize it, which can include taking it down or ordering repairs. The city’s legal team will assess the situation and determine the appropriate course of action.

Property owners must comply with building and safety codes to avoid potential legal action and the risk of seizure.

Is that where Zohran is headed? Councilwoman Paladino thinks so:

Councilwoman Vicki Paladino is a fighter who says she will take Zohran on for New Yorkers and Jews who this man threatens.

Paladino is one of only five Republican council members in New York City. How much clout can she have?

Meanwhile, Gov. Hochul pandered to Zohran and turned our important buildings green to honor American Muslim heritage. Even One World Trade Center was green. That is where radical Muslims blew up thousands of innocent people.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Taras Bulba
Taras Bulba
2 minutes ago

Imminent Muslim Domain!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz