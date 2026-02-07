Zohran: Look to Islam, Accept Mass Migration

The Ugandan/Indian Mayor of New York, whose mother said he doesn’t consider himself American, wants us to look to Allah and Islam as a way to accept mass migration. This disgusting human, Zohran Mamdani, aims to destroy New York.

🚨 NEW: Zohran Mamdani says Americans should look to ISLAM and “Prophet Muhammad” to support mass migration Except there’s one problem: non-Muslims are NOT allowed in the Muslim “holy land” of Mecca, Muhammad’s birthplace Non-muslims are arrested and deported immediately 🤣 pic.twitter.com/73fBQDkQq2 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 6, 2026

Zohran Mamdani has also formed an unholy alliance with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. He will endorse her because she allegedly aligns with his values. That doesn’t bode well for the entire state.

Mamdani is now preaching to New Yorkers, hoping to recruit them into his religion.