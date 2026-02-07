Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Zohran: Look to Islam, Accept Mass Migration

Zohran: Look to Islam, Accept Mass Migration

By
M Dowling
-
1
5

The Ugandan/Indian Mayor of New York, whose mother said he doesn’t consider himself American, wants us to look to Allah and Islam as a way to accept mass migration. This disgusting human, Zohran Mamdani, aims to destroy New York.

Zohran Mamdani has also formed an unholy alliance with New York Governor Kathy Hochul. He will endorse her because she allegedly aligns with his values. That doesn’t bode well for the entire state.

Mamdani is now preaching to New Yorkers, hoping to recruit them into his religion.

Previous articleMassive Solar Farm Approved in the Middle of Amish Country in New York
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
34 seconds ago

Mass migration of his kind meaning he needs snow shovelers and trash men.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x