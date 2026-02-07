President Trump Focuses on Criminals But Mass Migration Is On

While President Trump is currently focusing on getting murderers, rapists, and thieves out of this country, he has not changed his mind about mass migration.

This is why Democrats are fighting so hard to keep criminals in this country. They are the buffer and their voting bloc. They help protect and sometimes join the army of street fighters against deportation.

If we can’t get criminals out, it tends to make less dangerous invaders seem harmless, but they aren’t. Not only are they making us poorer, but they will also give Democrats their permanent electoral majority.

Democrats have been taken over by the hardcore left and are authoritarians who won’t negotiate.