Zohran Mamdani Calls for the “Warmth of Collectivism” in NYC

By
M Dowling
-
3
16
Video screenshot of the real Zohran getting arrested for a violent protest for Hamas, not Palestine.

Collectivists are communists, and Zohran Mamdani freely admits that he strives to make New York City residents into big government slaves.

The capital city of capitalism will fall to communism.  If you think this wasn’t planned and heavily financed, you should rethink that.

They targeted Islamists and young Jewish women who easily fall prey to the propaganda. We must be individuals, not slaves. We must stand on our own and not be dependent on others, or we will fail.

He said he “will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” This is the biggest lie of communism, enslaving us to a handful of government masters.

GROK:

Estimates of deaths under communist regimes vary widely (20-150 million total), often including executions, famines, and forced labor. Debates exist on causation and intent.

Key examples:
– USSR (Stalin era): 20-60M (Holodomor, purges, Gulags)
– China (Mao era): 40-80M (Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution)
– Cambodia (Khmer Rouge): 1.5-3M
– North Korea: 1-3M
– Others (e.g., Ethiopia, Vietnam): 1-5M combined

Sources: Black Book of Communism (94M); critics argue overcounts (e.g., including wars/famines).

Watch one of Mamdani’s top attorneys advising Hamas rioters/protesters:

The people fighting for New York City aren’t reliable:

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
3 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Canadian Friend
Canadian Friend
32 minutes ago

Undocumented migrant = ILLEGAL

Young people attracted person = PEDOPHILE

Warmth of collectivism = COMMUNISM

Last edited 31 minutes ago by Canadian Friend
1
Reply
Saltherring
Saltherring
36 minutes ago

‘Warm Collectivism’, just like the Old Soviet Union that some of us remember well. Apparently the young public school ‘educated’ NYC voters had never heard of the USSR.

1
Reply
The Prisoner
The Prisoner
1 hour ago

He is predatory. His smile is mockery.

Illinois is jealous, it now needs a Moslem mayor for Chicago.

Collectivism is not legal, since it confiscates (steals) assets. But there is already plenty of that going on in government.

2
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz