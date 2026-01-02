Zohran Mamdani Calls for the “Warmth of Collectivism” in NYC

Collectivists are communists, and Zohran Mamdani freely admits that he strives to make New York City residents into big government slaves.

The capital city of capitalism will fall to communism. If you think this wasn’t planned and heavily financed, you should rethink that.

They targeted Islamists and young Jewish women who easily fall prey to the propaganda. We must be individuals, not slaves. We must stand on our own and not be dependent on others, or we will fail.

He said he “will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” This is the biggest lie of communism, enslaving us to a handful of government masters.

MAYOR MAMDANI: “We will replace the frigidity of rugged individualism with the warmth of collectivism.” pic.twitter.com/3LIOVHdKSy — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 1, 2026

GROK:

Estimates of deaths under communist regimes vary widely (20-150 million total), often including executions, famines, and forced labor. Debates exist on causation and intent.

Key examples:

– USSR (Stalin era): 20-60M (Holodomor, purges, Gulags)

– China (Mao era): 40-80M (Great Leap Forward, Cultural Revolution)

– Cambodia (Khmer Rouge): 1.5-3M

– North Korea: 1-3M

– Others (e.g., Ethiopia, Vietnam): 1-5M combined

Sources: Black Book of Communism (94M); critics argue overcounts (e.g., including wars/famines).

Watch one of Mamdani’s top attorneys advising Hamas rioters/protesters:

Mamdani’s appointee for NYC’s new top attorney, Ramzi Kassem, spoke in a Zoom meeting advising pro-Hamas protesters on who should break the law, and just how far they could go, based on their immigration status and the risk of legal consequences. The call was titled “Emergency… pic.twitter.com/MriSTclh8s — Canary Mission (@canarymission) January 2, 2026

The people fighting for New York City aren’t reliable: