Science Journals Are Only Vehicles for Big Pharma Propaganda

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. revealed that Big Pharma controls the scientific journals, and the heads of journals admit the journals are simply propaganda.

Marsha Engel, head of The New England Journal of Medicine for twenty years, said the journal is no longer a medical journal because it is merely a vessel for pharmaceutical propaganda.

How They Do It

“They buy the pre-prints… if you want to publish a journal, you have to pay $10,000 to get the study published. And so all [what] we’re going to do is change the system.”

“Richard Horton was head of The Lancet, who really disgraced himself during COVID, with the, you know, the Lancet letter. … but he says the same thing.

“He says, Yeah, we’re not. We are no longer science journals. We are about promoting pharmaceutical products, and that’s what we do.

“So unless these journals change dramatically, we are going to stop NIH scientists from publishing there, and we’re going to create our own journals in each of the instances, they will become the preeminent journals. They’re going to become the preeminent journals.”

The Solution

He said they will create journals in-house and stop publishing in The Lancet, JAMA, The New England Journal of Medicine, and others because they are corrupt.

[It’s a good idea, except we can no longer trust NIH either. Drs. Fauci, Collins, the scarf lady, and so many others lied to us.]