“Zohran Wants White People to Feel “Defeated””

Racist Zohran Mamdani wants white people, who are the majority in this country, to “feel defeated.” It’s important to him. Why else would he hire a Director of Appointments who said exactly that? Additionally, he is tied to Jew haters, yet 30% of New York City Jews voted for him, including some Rabbis and one Transgender Rabbi.

His Jew hating Director De Costa’s diatribes against Jews are on this link. The Jews are the easy targets before they destroy the majority of Christians.

Mandani will lead us to the Democrat Party, a combination of the Third World and Islamo-Communism.

Zohran Mamdani has generated a more palatable form of wokeism. Instead of radical trans activism, he will make NYC an LGBTQIA sanctuary city and use public funds for gender transitioning, a hugely expensive lifelong proposition.

He kept the police commissioner, which gives credibility to his plans for policing. He isn’t calling for defunding just yet.

Mamdani embraced the communist [Progressive] terms of equity and environmental injustice. His claim on structural racism means white people must feel defeated.

Immigration lawyers by the hundreds will be hired to protect illegal immigrants, even criminals and dangerous America haters.

Leftist NGOs will flourish. White men won’t get jobs unless they are leftists, and the others will feel defeated.

His banner of affordability and fairness smacks of Third World communism, but this time it will work. They promise it will, even if they have to imprison or kill you.

