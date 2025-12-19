DOGE Gave Us Greatest Decline in Federal Workers Since WWII

The media, such as The Washington Post, report that there are fewer jobs. What they don’t tell you is that there are fewer government jobs, but the private sector is growing.
Government jobs create nothing and grow the size of government.
DOGE reduced government by nine percent in ten months. Unfortunately, it did not reduce spending by much, only about $40 billion, because most federal expenditures are transfer payments, not salaries. They are often freebies: income support, social welfare, and subsidies.
As CATO’s Alex Nowrasteh said, “A decline that large has not happened since the military demobilizations at the end of World War II and the Korean War.”
Thanks to DOGE, the number of federal employees has been reduced by at least 270,000 since January.
We need to re-industrialize and bring back jobs for the American worker. That is what President Trump is trying to do.
The underlying numbers are strong. Illegals and federal employees aren’t getting jobs. We are losing jobs we don’t want. That is what we want! We are going to do well next year. Americans are returning to the work force.
