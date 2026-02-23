Zohran’s Warmth of Collectivism: Residents Shovel for $$$

Commie Mamdani is encouraging the entire community to become snow shovelers as long as they have their paperwork, of course. It is the “warmth of collectivism” that he told us about. If you want snow removal, join the collective and start shoveling.

It’s the socialist way. Actually, what he is doing is making sure the sanitation workers don’t get overtime.

Do the people get blamed if they don’t come out for the job? We know the people here illegally can’t unless they have adequate fake ID,s which they may have.

🚨 NEW: Zohran Mamdani Calls on New Yorkers to Shovel Snow During Tomorrow’s Blizzard “You too can become an emergency snow shoveler. Just show up at your local sanitation garage between 8am and 1pm tomorrow with your paperwork.” pic.twitter.com/ZifhOhPbGt — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) February 21, 2026

If you have a plow, all you have to do is move it around to get paid.

Snow removal, Mamdani style. They don’t really remove the snow, they just push it around, to make it look like they’re doing something pic.twitter.com/fdPhwZHZ6p — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 5, 2026

Bill Melugin put up the ID requirements, which Zohran rejects for voting. The hypocrisy is trippy. Psychedelic, man.

NEW: New York City is requiring multiple forms of ID for anyone who would like to register to be a paid emergency snow shoveler ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This, as some Dems say requiring ID to vote is akin to “Jim Crow 2.0”. NYC link: https://t.co/q41bg86CtL pic.twitter.com/ajPXA9zR0m — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 21, 2026

This New Yorker uses naughty language. She is very angry.

New York City resident shows that under Zohran Mamdani this is the job they do plowing their roads for snow The snow is left in large piles right next to the vehicles. It then freezes, becomes rock hard and no one can move their cars She shows it also damaged her car pic.twitter.com/Ctssmer9zG — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) February 2, 2026

This is out my front door, and you can’t see my steps. We had 40 mph gusts. I want to get paid for shoveling this pretty mess.

Backs no good either.