Home Home Zohran's Warmth of Collectivism: Residents Shovel for $$$

Zohran’s Warmth of Collectivism: Residents Shovel for $$$

By
M Dowling
-
1
19
Commie Mamdani is encouraging the entire community to become snow shovelers as long as they have their paperwork, of course. It is the “warmth of collectivism” that he told us about. If you want snow removal, join the collective and start shoveling.

It’s the socialist way. Actually, what he is doing is making sure the sanitation workers don’t get overtime.

Do the people get blamed if they don’t come out for the job? We know the people here illegally can’t unless they have adequate fake ID,s which they may have.

If you have a plow, all you have to do is move it around to get paid.

Bill Melugin put up the ID requirements, which Zohran rejects for voting. The hypocrisy is trippy. Psychedelic, man.

This New Yorker uses naughty language. She is very angry.

This is out my front door, and you can’t see my steps. We had 40 mph gusts. I want to get paid for shoveling this pretty mess.

Backs no good either.

1 Comment
Frank S
Frank S
30 seconds ago

In less than 2 months Mao-dani has shown how completely ill equipped he is to be the Mayor of NYC. His incompetence now rivals that of his fellow Commie/Socialist AOC.

